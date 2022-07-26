Home>>
China's major services trade fair opens for media registration
(Xinhua) 14:06, July 26, 2022
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Media registration for the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) started on Tuesday, according to the fair's organizing committee.
The registration will be open until Aug. 9. Journalists can register online at www.ciftis.org.
For the prevention and control of COVID-19, the fair mainly invites Chinese mainland journalists, mainland-stationed journalists of foreign media, and mainland-stationed journalists from media in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.
The 2022 CIFTIS will be held in Beijing from late August to early September.
