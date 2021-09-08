Integration of technologies and culture captures visitors’ hearts at 2021 CIFTIS

People's Daily Online

Exhibits that integrate technologies with traditional culture are capturing the hearts of many visitors at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, offering more channels for audiences to better appreciate Chinese cultural items.

People visit the digital Palace Museum experience area at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Digital technologies and high-precision 3D data collection have brought some national treasures housed by the Palace Museum closer to visitors. At the digital Palace Museum experience area, visitors can appreciate cultural relics based on the digital resources displayed on screens. For instance, visitors can learn about every detail of the digital version of the museum’s “Emperor Taizong Receiving the Tibetan Envoy”, a painting on silk by Yan Liben that shows a friendly encounter between the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and Tibet.

At Epson China's exhibition booth, a large screen showcases the charm of Dunhuang Grottoes in northwest China's Gansu province via an advanced projector developed by the company.

Cultural and creative products related to the “Age of Awakening”, a critically-acclaimed TV drama in 2021 which tells the story of the founding of the Communist Party of China, are also on display.

Moreover, the CIFTIS set up an exhibition area for the integration of culture and technologies, where the audience can enjoy the magnificence of Chinese culture thanks to the application of a series of technologies, such as virtual reality and naked-eye 3D display technology.

Integrating technologies with culture has become a new trend in the modern service trade and among the younger generation. As China’s overall national strength has grown considerably, the country’s people have gained a stronger sense of their own cultural identity. CIFTIS will not only showcase China’s cultural and scientific achievements, but also facilitate exchanges among different cultures and bring cultures of different countries to China.

