New vaccines targeting COVID-19 variants debut at 2021 CIFTIS
(Ecns.cn) 13:37, September 07, 2021
Photo shows two second-generation vaccines against coronavirus variants developed by China's Sinopharm at 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Beijing, Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
