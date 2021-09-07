We Are China

New vaccines targeting COVID-19 variants debut at 2021 CIFTIS

Ecns.cn) 13:37, September 07, 2021

Photo shows two second-generation vaccines against coronavirus variants developed by China's Sinopharm at 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Beijing, Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)