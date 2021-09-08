2021 China Int'l Fair for Trade in Services closes

Xinhua) 08:20, September 08, 2021

Visitors queue up outside the National Convention Center to pick up the tickets during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 7, 2021. The six-day 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is coming to a close on Tuesday, with businesses wrapping up their exhibitions of products and services offline and online, and industry leaders finalizing their thematic conferences. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

