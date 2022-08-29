Exhibition on historic drum tower Gulou held in Beijing
People visit an exhibition at the ground floor of Gulou, a historic drum tower, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2022. An exhibition has recently been in trial operation at Gulou of Beijing, which explains the ancient timekeeping function, architectural features, folk culture in surrounding areas and its relationship with Beijing's central axis through an immersive and interactive experience. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Kids try drum-striking while visiting an exhibition at the ground floor of Gulou, a historic drum tower, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2022. An exhibition has recently been in trial operation at Gulou of Beijing, which explains the ancient timekeeping function, architectural features, folk culture in surrounding areas and its relationship with Beijing's central axis through an immersive and interactive experience. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
