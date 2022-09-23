We Are China

Paddy rice harvested in Chongzhou, Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:58, September 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Shanhe Village of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Xinhua Village of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A villager harvests paddy rice in Xinhua Village of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Xinhua Village of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

