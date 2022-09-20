We Are China

Sunset scenery at Danxia landforms in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:45, September 20, 2022

The orange sunset glow creates a special view on Danxia landform at Lamu Gorge, a 'windows-lattice' style Danxia landform in Hualong county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yufeng)

