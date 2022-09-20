Leather carving artist in NW China's Qinghai helps disabled people secure jobs

People's Daily Online) 16:37, September 20, 2022

Customers look at leather carving works of Ma Hui, a physically disabled leather carving artist, and of his apprentices in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Chinanews.com/Ma Mingyan)



Ma Hui, a physically disabled leather carving artist, set up a studio at the Employment Service Center of the Disabled Persons' Federation of northwest China's Qinghai Province in the provincial capital Xining in 2020, helping persons with disabilities learn how to carve leather and secure jobs. So far, the studio has cultivated over 10 apprentices.

"We introduce innovations into the traditional craft and focus on themes including the Tibetan culture, wild animals and landscapes in the province," Ma said, adding that the studio has tried to promote the sales of leather carving works through live-streaming sessions to further increase apprentices' incomes.

