Home>>
Leather carving artist in NW China's Qinghai helps disabled people secure jobs
(People's Daily Online) 16:37, September 20, 2022
|Customers look at leather carving works of Ma Hui, a physically disabled leather carving artist, and of his apprentices in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Chinanews.com/Ma Mingyan)
Ma Hui, a physically disabled leather carving artist, set up a studio at the Employment Service Center of the Disabled Persons' Federation of northwest China's Qinghai Province in the provincial capital Xining in 2020, helping persons with disabilities learn how to carve leather and secure jobs. So far, the studio has cultivated over 10 apprentices.
"We introduce innovations into the traditional craft and focus on themes including the Tibetan culture, wild animals and landscapes in the province," Ma said, adding that the studio has tried to promote the sales of leather carving works through live-streaming sessions to further increase apprentices' incomes.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Qinghai achieves plateau eco-protection, economic development
- China mulls new law to protect Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- The art of leaf carving
- Experience natural beauty, nighttime tourism of Qilian county in NW China’s Qinghai
- Myriad efforts power development
- Work team sent to China's Qinghai to guide rescue efforts
- 84.8 pct of power generated in China's Qinghai in H1 is by clean energy
- In pics: scenery of Qilian County in China's Qinghai
- Magnificent mountain scenery in Qinghai
- China launches scientific expedition to investigate ice, carbon storage in Yangtze headwaters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.