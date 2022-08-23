Home>>
Experience natural beauty, nighttime tourism of Qilian county in NW China’s Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 16:45, August 23, 2022
|Photo shows a grassland situated at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (People’s Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
At the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, a cultural festival is underway, with various activities that include a horse race, an intangible cultural heritage exhibition, and a sports event, among other activities that are expected to be held during the festival.
In Qilian county of Qinghai, the nighttime economy has been thriving, becoming a new bright spot in the tourism sector for the locality along with continuously improved tourist experiences.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Myriad efforts power development
- Work team sent to China's Qinghai to guide rescue efforts
- 84.8 pct of power generated in China's Qinghai in H1 is by clean energy
- In pics: scenery of Qilian County in China's Qinghai
- Magnificent mountain scenery in Qinghai
- China launches scientific expedition to investigate ice, carbon storage in Yangtze headwaters
- Cycling event in NW China's Qinghai province stimulates integrated local development
- Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake in Qinghai
- Top legislator highlights ecological protection on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Tibetan macaques seen in forest farm in NW China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.