Experience natural beauty, nighttime tourism of Qilian county in NW China’s Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 16:45, August 23, 2022

Photo shows a grassland situated at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (People’s Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

At the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, a cultural festival is underway, with various activities that include a horse race, an intangible cultural heritage exhibition, and a sports event, among other activities that are expected to be held during the festival.

In Qilian county of Qinghai, the nighttime economy has been thriving, becoming a new bright spot in the tourism sector for the locality along with continuously improved tourist experiences.

