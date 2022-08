We Are China

In pics: scenery of Qilian County in China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 17:08, August 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows a scenery of Qilian County in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tourists visit Zhuo'er Mountain scenic area in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows a scenery of Qilian County in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tourists visit Zhuo'er Mountain scenic area in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)

