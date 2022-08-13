84.8 pct of power generated in China's Qinghai in H1 is by clean energy

Xinhua) 10:50, August 13, 2022

XINING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Qinghai Province generated about 42.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity using clean energy in the first half of 2022, accounting for 84.8 percent of the province's total power generation.

The data was made public by the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company at a clean energy development forum in Xining, capital of Qinghai, on Friday.

Of the total volume, nearly 21.3 billion kWh of electricity was generated by new energy, such as wind power and solar power.

Located in the northeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Qinghai is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers and is known for its rich water, solar and wind power resources.

The total installed capacity of the province's power grid has reached nearly 43.3 million kw, of which the installed capacity of clean energy is over 39.3 million kw.

