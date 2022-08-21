Work team sent to China's Qinghai to guide rescue efforts
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A working team has been dispatched to northwest China's Qinghai Province after heavy rains triggered a mountain torrent disaster there.
The working team sent by the Ministry of Emergency Management as well as the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters urged all-out efforts to find and rescue trapped residents, prevent secondary disasters and help relocate disaster-stricken people.
Efforts should also be made to restore transportation, communications and power supply in a timely manner, according to the team.
Since the disaster happened, the Ministry of Emergency Management has sent 604 rescue personnel and 107 fire engines.
China on Thursday earmarked 50 million yuan (about 7.35 million U.S. dollars) from the central natural-disaster relief fund to support the rescue work in Qinghai.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, 23 people were confirmed dead and eight were still missing after the flood hit the Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Qinghai.
Photos
Related Stories
- 84.8 pct of power generated in China's Qinghai in H1 is by clean energy
- In pics: scenery of Qilian County in China's Qinghai
- Magnificent mountain scenery in Qinghai
- China launches scientific expedition to investigate ice, carbon storage in Yangtze headwaters
- Cycling event in NW China's Qinghai province stimulates integrated local development
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.