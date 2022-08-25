Home>>
The art of leaf carving
(People's Daily App) 15:17, August 25, 2022
Leaf carving is a traditional craft that has existed since ancient times. To this day, there are still many keen leaf carvers. Check out this carver who creates vivid figures out of a single leaf with consummate skill.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Sun Shulang and Li Peitian)
