Artist in Ningxia integrates coal carving creations with unique local elements

People's Daily Online) 16:30, March 22, 2022

Sun Baoshan, a coal carving artist from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has devoted himself to inheriting the craft by using local elements.

Photo shows a Taixi coal-carving artwork created by Sun Baoshan. (Photo/Yu Jing)

He uses Taixi coal from the Rujigou coal field on Helan Mountain, Shizuishan city of Ningxia for his carving craft. As the first coal field in Ningxia, it is known for its high-quality coal, but has now closed and shifted to become a tourist destination.

By regarding coal carving to be an icon for local culture as well as an industry, Sun said, “We engravers hope to allow people to better understand the history and culture of Ningxia through this unique artform.” Thus, he has taken the time to carve images of various cliff paintings into the coal at Helan Mountain. The hinterland of the mountain is home to some 6,000 cliff paintings and carvings created by the nomads who once lived there. The paintings and carvings depict herding, hunting, sacrificial rites and the lives of the people who lived between 3,000 to 10,000 years ago. Sun, who was exposed to both the cliff paintings and coal carving artworks from a young age, has combined elements of the two local artforms together, giving his creations unique characteristics.

Photo shows a Taixi coal-carving artwork created by Sun Baoshan. (Photo/Yu Jing)

According to Sun, coal carving artworks are completely made by hand with three commonly used techniques – relief carving, shadow carving and circular carving. The artist will carve images onto the material according to the inherent texture of each piece of coal, as well as drawing inspiration from daily life.

“I see it as the pursuit of my whole life. The coal is a gift from Helan Mountain, and I must make the best use of it,” said Sun.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)