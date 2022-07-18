Home>>
Micro-carving on pencil lead
July 18, 2022
Take a look at this stunning micro-carving on a pencil lead! The artist sculpts not only vegetable flowers, but also ancient buildings and Bing Dwen Dwen, and occasionally creates“props" for insects.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
