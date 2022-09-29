We Are China

Autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot, N China

Xinhua) 10:56, September 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Visitors enjoy autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/En Hao)

Visitors enjoy autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/En Hao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/En Hao)

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A visitor enjoys autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

A herdsman herds cattle in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

