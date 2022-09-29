Autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot, N China
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Visitors enjoy autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/En Hao)
Visitors enjoy autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/En Hao)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows autumn scenery in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/En Hao)
Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A visitor enjoys autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
A herdsman herds cattle in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows autumn scenery at Shidawan scenic spot in Chaihe Town, Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
