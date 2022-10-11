Home>>
Snow scenery of Tianqiaogou forest park in NE China's Liaoning
(Xinhua) 16:48, October 11, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows a view of Tianqiaogou forest park after snow in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoqiang/Xinhua)
