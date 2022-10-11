We Are China

Snow scenery of Tianqiaogou forest park in NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:48, October 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows a view of Tianqiaogou forest park after snow in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoqiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)