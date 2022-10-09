Jiuzhaigou scenic area turns into fairy land after snow
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
Snow blankets Jiuzhaigou scenic area, turning the UNESCO World Heritage site to a fairy land in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Feng)
