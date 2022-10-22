We Are China

View of autumn harvest in Bei'an, northeast China

Xinhua) 09:48, October 22, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows a farming machine working in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows corns drying at a yard in Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member works on a pile of corns in a drying yard in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member operates a farming machine to transport corns to a drying yard in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member works on a pile of corns at a drying yard in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows a farming machine working in the fields in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member operates a farming machine to transport corns to a drying yard in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Staff members work on a pile of soy beans at a drying yard in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

