Home>>
Tourists flock to see blooming garden cosmoses in stone forest of SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:40, October 18, 2022
|Photo shows blooming garden cosmoses in Naigu stone forest scenic area in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Courtesy of the Shilin Scenic Area Administration Bureau)
Visitors have been flocking to catch the stunning views of garden cosmoses in full bloom in Naigu stone forest scenic area in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The beautiful sea of garden cosmoses cover an area of more than 100 mu (about 6.67 hectares), forming a delightful contrast to the black limestone formations of the stone forest, which is an important part of the South China Karst, a UNESCO natural world heritage site.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Little leaves of tea become big business in county of China's Yunnan
- Scenery of Youyang red stone forest geopark in Chongqing
- Ancient ruin site confirms Western Han Dynasty rule in China's Yunnan
- Explore millennia-old Wengji Ancient Village in China's Yunnan
- Spectacular sea of clouds appears at Pu'er Mountain in SW China's Yunnan for first time this year
- 15 Asian elephants back in original habitat in Yunnan after 'exodus'
- Photographer captures a rare picture of 22 blossom-headed parakeets in SW China's Yunnan
- Extraordinary sight captured of fishermen catching Kanglang fish using waterwheel fishing technique in SW China's Yunnan
- Dai people in China's Yunnan turn pieces of fruit into delicate artworks
- Yunnan mountain panaroma
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.