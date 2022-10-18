Tourists flock to see blooming garden cosmoses in stone forest of SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:40, October 18, 2022

Photo shows blooming garden cosmoses in Naigu stone forest scenic area in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Courtesy of the Shilin Scenic Area Administration Bureau)

Visitors have been flocking to catch the stunning views of garden cosmoses in full bloom in Naigu stone forest scenic area in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The beautiful sea of garden cosmoses cover an area of more than 100 mu (about 6.67 hectares), forming a delightful contrast to the black limestone formations of the stone forest, which is an important part of the South China Karst, a UNESCO natural world heritage site.

