Home>>
Explore millennia-old Wengji Ancient Village in China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:38, September 29, 2022
|A tourist visits a temple in Wengji Ancient Village, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. (China News Service/Kang Ping)
Located on Jingmai Mountain, in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County of Pu'er city in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Wengji Ancient Village is dubbed as a "millennia-old village” inhabited mainly by people of the Bulang ethnic group.
The village is one of the nine traditional villages situated inside the Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest. This year, the World Heritage application for the cultural landscape of the Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest was approved by China's State Council.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spectacular sea of clouds appears at Pu'er Mountain in SW China's Yunnan for first time this year
- 15 Asian elephants back in original habitat in Yunnan after 'exodus'
- Photographer captures a rare picture of 22 blossom-headed parakeets in SW China's Yunnan
- Extraordinary sight captured of fishermen catching Kanglang fish using waterwheel fishing technique in SW China's Yunnan
- Dai people in China's Yunnan turn pieces of fruit into delicate artworks
- Yunnan mountain panaroma
- Endangered pygmy water-lilies bloom in SW China’s Yunnan
- Ancient Shuanglong bridge in Yunnan
- Torch festival celebrated in SW China's Yunnan Province
- Yunnan makes progress in achieving high-quality development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.