Explore millennia-old Wengji Ancient Village in China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:38, September 29, 2022

A tourist visits a temple in Wengji Ancient Village, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. (China News Service/Kang Ping)

Located on Jingmai Mountain, in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County of Pu'er city in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Wengji Ancient Village is dubbed as a "millennia-old village” inhabited mainly by people of the Bulang ethnic group.

The village is one of the nine traditional villages situated inside the Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest. This year, the World Heritage application for the cultural landscape of the Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest was approved by China's State Council.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)