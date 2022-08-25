Dai people in China's Yunnan turn pieces of fruit into delicate artworks

People's Daily Online) 09:42, August 25, 2022

People of the Dai ethnic group in southwest China's Yunnan Province are able to turn pieces of fruit into delicate artworks with their carving skills.

Fruit carving, which is a traditional craft of the Dai ethnic group, will normally appear in Buddhist rituals and funeral, and was listed as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in 2017.

The carving designs adopted for the handicraft often include flowers, leaves and birds. Since its carved-out patterns resemble those of paper-cutting, the artifact has also been dubbed as "the three-dimensional paper-cutting of the Dai ethnic group in multivarious colors."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)