Ancient Shuanglong bridge in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 16:58, July 27, 2022

The Shuanglong Bridge(Double Dragon Bridge), 148 meters long and about 9 meters high, is among the best large-scaled ancient bridges in China. It was built as a three-arch stone bridge in the Qianlong reign(1735-1796) of the Qing Dynasty and became a seventeen-arch bridge in Daoguang reign(1820-1850) in Jiangshui county of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. It was reconstructed in 1898 when a triple-eave square pavilion was built upright in its middle. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

