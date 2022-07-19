Explore stunning scenery of millennia-old Wengji Ancient Village bestriding forested mountain areas of SW China's Yunnan

With a long history, the Wengji Ancient Village in southwest China's Yunnan Province has continued to maintain its authenticity.

Located on Jingmai Mountain in the Lancang Lahu Autonomous County of Pu'er city, the village is one of the nine traditional villages situated inside the Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest, the world's best preserved and oldest ancient tea forest.

The traditional culture of the Bulang ethnic group has also been well preserved, with the village community inheriting not only a 1,000-year-old habitation featuring outstanding local characteristics but also a resplendent natural landscape teeming with a rich array of flora and fauna, its favorable ecological environment playing host to a wide expanse of virgin forests. So far, 15 species of rare and endangered plants have been found in the vicinity of Jingmai Mountain, including 11 national-level third-class protected plant species.

Photo presents stunning sunset scenery of Wengji Ancient Village in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cai Shujing)

