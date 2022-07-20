Explore village known for its millennium-old history of silver craftsmanship in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:16, July 20, 2022

Xinhua village in Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province is known nationwide thanks to its millennium-old history of exquisite silver crafts.

In 2014, the locality’s unique Heqing silver craft was inscribed into China’s fourth list of national intangible cultural heritage. So far, Xinhua village has 82 inheritors of the Heqing silver craft, including two national-level inheritors, three provincial-level ones, nine prefecture-level ones, and 68 county-level ones. Besides, the village has also trained a large number of additional silver craftsmen over the years.

By leveraging its unique waterside scenery, long history, and superb tradition of silver craftsmanship, Xinhua village has improved its infrastructure and ecological environment, and has further developed its local silverware industry in recent years. The village’s exquisite silver handicrafts and beautiful scenery have attracted numerous tourists to the area.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)