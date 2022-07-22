Yunnan makes progress in achieving high-quality development
KUNMING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A press briefing held here Thursday highlighted the progress made in southwest China's Yunnan Province over the past decade in achieving high-quality development.
The province's gross domestic product jumped from 1.1 trillion yuan (about 162.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2012 to 2.71 trillion yuan in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 8.7 percent, which is 2 percentage points higher than the national level, according to the press briefing.
Over the past decade, 9.33 million people in rural areas in Yunnan were lifted out of poverty, and 1.5 million people were relocated from poverty-stricken regions to live a better life.
Yunnan has also made significant progress in improving the ecological environment and biodiversity, with its forest coverage rate reaching 65 percent, according to the press briefing.
Photos
Related Stories
- Explore village known for its millennium-old history of silver craftsmanship in SW China’s Yunnan
- Stunning summer scenery of Blue Moon Valley in SW China’s Yunnan
- Explore stunning scenery of millennia-old Wengji Ancient Village bestriding forested mountain areas of SW China's Yunnan
- Explore stunning natural vistas at Niaodiaoshan Mountain in SW China’s Yunnan
- Girl in Yunnan who once crossed river by zipline on trek to school becomes medical worker in hometown
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.