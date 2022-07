We Are China

Torch festival celebrated in SW China's Yunnan Province

Xinhua) 08:37, July 25, 2022

Villagers attend a celebration of a torch festival in Taiping Village in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Villagers holding torches walk in Taiping Village to celebrate a torch festival in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Villagers light up torches to celebrate a torch festival in Taiping Village in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

