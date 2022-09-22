Home>>
Spectacular sea of clouds appears at Pu'er Mountain in SW China's Yunnan for first time this year
(People's Daily Online) 10:22, September 22, 2022
On Sept. 19, a stunning sea of drifting clouds appeared at Pu'er Mountain in Ning'er Hani and Yi autonomous county of Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, for the first time this year, transforming the mountain into a mysterious wonderland.
Together, the spectacular sea of clouds and imposing mountain form an amazing natural wonder, attracting a large number of tourists every year.
Photos
