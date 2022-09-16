Extraordinary sight captured of fishermen catching Kanglang fish using waterwheel fishing technique in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:13, September 16, 2022

With the population of Kanglang fish, a fish species endemic to Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, having been restored in recent years, local fishermen were recently seen catching some of the fish using waterwheels, a fishing method specially invented for catching Kanglang fish.

Fishermen dig a ditch connected to a fish hole first and then pedal the waterwheels to transfer clear water from the fish hole to the ditch, which artificially creates a rushing stream. At this point, the Kanglang fish will swim against the current into the baskets placed in the ditch before being scooped up.

As a precious intangible cultural resource, the fishing method has been well preserved and has become a unique sight at Fuxian Lake.

