In pics: Autumn harvest in full swing across China
(People's Daily Online) 15:26, October 17, 2022
|Farmers dry and store corn at a courtyard in Zunhua city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Liu Mancang)
Chinese farmers have recently been busy reaping crops by using harvesters or through traditional methods.
The per unit yield of corn, rice and soybeans in major grain-producing areas in the country has also increased, and China is expected to have another bumper autumn harvest this year.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has set up a phone line to provide various services related to the autumn harvest.
