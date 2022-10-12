Good gourd!

October 12, 2022

A farmer shows off her wax gourd – about the same weight as a bag of cement – in this video released on October 7. The woman's winter melons wowed the internet and her neighbors in Bengbu, Anhui Province by weighing in at 54 and 35 kilos.

