Good gourd!
(People's Daily App) 10:43, October 12, 2022
A farmer shows off her wax gourd – about the same weight as a bag of cement – in this video released on October 7. The woman's winter melons wowed the internet and her neighbors in Bengbu, Anhui Province by weighing in at 54 and 35 kilos.
(Video source: Douyin)
