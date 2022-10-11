Home>>
Cotton harvest season begins in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 13:51, October 11, 2022
A cotton picker harvests cotton in a field in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)
Cotton planting area reached more than 16,000 hectares this year, and the total output is expected to hit 100,000 metric tons in Karamay.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
