Snow turns Duolang Canyon in China's Xinjiang into 'colorful oil painting'
(People's Daily Online) 09:19, October 09, 2022
|Duolang Canyon, located deep in the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, looks like a colorful oil painting after a recent snowfall. (Photo/Batenasheng)
Duolang Canyon, located deep in the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently saw a snowfall. Shrouded in mist in the precipitous canyon, the white snow and primeval forest composes a beautiful "oil painting.”
The forest, where pinewoods and various biological communities flourish, is a natural botanical garden.
