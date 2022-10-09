Languages

Snow turns Duolang Canyon in China's Xinjiang into 'colorful oil painting'

(People's Daily Online) 09:19, October 09, 2022
Duolang Canyon, located deep in the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, looks like a colorful oil painting after a recent snowfall. (Photo/Batenasheng)

Duolang Canyon, located deep in the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently saw a snowfall. Shrouded in mist in the precipitous canyon, the white snow and primeval forest composes a beautiful "oil painting.”

The forest, where pinewoods and various biological communities flourish, is a natural botanical garden.


