In pics: 7th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang
An exhibitor arranges traditional hats of Kazakh ethnic group at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Visitors view handicrafts at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022.
Visitors learn about traditional Uygur instruments at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Visitors learn about agricultural products at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
Visitors learn about food products at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022.
Visitors view cotton products at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022.
People visit the booth of TBEA Co., Ltd at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022.
