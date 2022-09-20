We Are China

7th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:53, September 20, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a pavilion at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The seventh China-Eurasia Expo opened here on Monday.

Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a pavilion at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a pavilion at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

