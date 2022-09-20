7th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a pavilion at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo opened here on Monday.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a pavilion at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo opened here on Monday.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo opened here on Monday.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows a pavilion at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo opened here on Monday.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The seventh China-Eurasia Expo opened here on Monday.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 7th China-Eurasia Expo
- Number of new COVID-19 cases declining in Xinjiang: official
- The beauty of intangible cultural heritage: Kalpin tableware
- Xinjiang foreign trade up 49.6 pct in Jan.-Aug.
- Farmers busy picking early-maturing red dates during harvest season in China’s Xinjiang
- Photographer capturing fox-like image of desert in China's Xinjiang shares story behind sensational picture
- Harvest season turns farmlands into colorful palette in China's Xinjiang
- Picturesque scenery of Paradise Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
- Stunning rainbow reigns over mountains and fields in China's Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Young "bow man" fosters traditional handicraft
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.