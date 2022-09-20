Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Uygur musical instrument making technique
Musical instruments are like water and air in Uygur life in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region -- they are an essential part of daily life. The techniques of making musical instruments have been handed down from generation to generation.
Uygur music is accompanied by a variety of instruments. The present Uygur musical instruments are developed from ancient instruments and also from modern Chinese and foreign instruments. The major Uygur instruments include the dutar, tambur, rawap, khushtar, and ghijak.
Jiayi, a village located in Xinhe county of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is renowned for its residents' skill in making traditional Uygur musical instruments. The skill has made the national intangible cultural heritage list. When you step into the village, you can find a craftsman within 10 steps who has high skill in making musical instruments.
(Compiled by Wang Xiaodong)
