Villagers havest tomatoes in Changji, China's Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 08:43, September 23, 2022
Aerial photo shows villagers havesting tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Feng Guofeng/Xinhua)
Villagers havest tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Feng Guofeng/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows villagers havesting tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Feng Guofeng/Xinhua)
A villager havests tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Yin Xuejuan/Xinhua)
