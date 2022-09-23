We Are China

Villagers havest tomatoes in Changji, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:43, September 23, 2022

Aerial photo shows villagers havesting tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Feng Guofeng/Xinhua)

Villagers havest tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Feng Guofeng/Xinhua)

A villager havests tomatoes in Xingfu Village of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Yin Xuejuan/Xinhua)

