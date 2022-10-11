We Are China

View of harvest across China

Xinhua) 08:42, October 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows villagers harvesting Chinese cabbages in Hongqiao Town of Yutian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest grapefruits in Fenghua Town of Suiyang County in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Yan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows a villager airing harvested corn in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A villager harvests rice in Chenji Town of Yizheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A villager harvests apples in an orchard in Yanghe Town of Jiaozhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)

A villager harvests grapes in Sankeshu Town of Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows a villager harvesting rice in Wanqiao Town of Dali City in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Villagers air harvested corn in Huangdian Town of Dingtao District, Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tushi Town of Lanshan County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Peng Hua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows villagers harvesting rice in Gaozeng Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows villagers transporting harvested rice in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

A villager harvests rice in Xingtang Village of Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

A villager picks hawthorn fruits in Yuezhuang Town of Yiyuan County in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest rice in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

