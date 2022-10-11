View of harvest across China
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows villagers harvesting Chinese cabbages in Hongqiao Town of Yutian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Villagers harvest grapefruits in Fenghua Town of Suiyang County in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Yan/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows a villager airing harvested corn in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
A villager harvests rice in Chenji Town of Yizheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
A villager harvests apples in an orchard in Yanghe Town of Jiaozhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)
A villager harvests grapes in Sankeshu Town of Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows a villager harvesting rice in Wanqiao Town of Dali City in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
Villagers air harvested corn in Huangdian Town of Dingtao District, Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tushi Town of Lanshan County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Peng Hua/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows villagers harvesting rice in Gaozeng Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows villagers transporting harvested rice in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)
A villager harvests rice in Xingtang Village of Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)
A villager picks hawthorn fruits in Yuezhuang Town of Yiyuan County in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)
Villagers harvest rice in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)
