Villagers busy harvesting and trading pomegranates in E China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 09:11, October 12, 2022
Villagers harvest pomegranates in an orchard in Liuyuan Town of Yicheng District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2022. Villagers are busy harvesting and trading pomegranates recently in Liuyuan, a town famous for producing pomegranates. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
