Villagers busy harvesting and trading pomegranates in E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:11, October 12, 2022

Villagers harvest pomegranates in an orchard in Liuyuan Town of Yicheng District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2022. Villagers are busy harvesting and trading pomegranates recently in Liuyuan, a town famous for producing pomegranates. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

