Paddy rice harvested in NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:12, October 20, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows a villager riding a reaper harvesting paddy rice in Beihong Village, Sujiatun District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

