Field of pink muhly grass attracts visitors to Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 14:09, October 19, 2022

Visitors pose for photos at a field of pink muhly grass at Sanqiao wetland park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

