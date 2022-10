We Are China

Autumn scenery of Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 17:04, October 20, 2022

A girl poses for photos at a park in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A woman is seen in a park in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People walk in a park in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A citizen walks at a park in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

