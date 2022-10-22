In pics: beautiful autumn view of Jingpo Lake in NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:42, October 22, 2022

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Jingpo Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and the forests in the mountains nearby. (Photo/Chen Shouzheng)

A stunning view unfolds at Jingpo Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and the forests in the nearby mountains. In autumn, the trees' leaves turn pretty shades of orange, yellow, and red.

