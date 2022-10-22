Home>>
In pics: beautiful autumn view of Jingpo Lake in NE China's Heilongjiang
(People's Daily Online) 15:42, October 22, 2022
|Photo shows the autumn scenery of Jingpo Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and the forests in the mountains nearby. (Photo/Chen Shouzheng)
A stunning view unfolds at Jingpo Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and the forests in the nearby mountains. In autumn, the trees' leaves turn pretty shades of orange, yellow, and red.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn scenery of Vladivostok, Russia
- Field of pink muhly grass attracts visitors to Nanjing
- In pics: fall scenery of Chicago, the United States
- In pics: demonstration test paddy in E China's Anhui
- Autumn scenery across China
- In pics: scenery of Luonan County, NW China's Shaanxi
- Snow scenery of Tianqiaogou forest park in NE China's Liaoning
- Splendid autumn scenery in Jixi, NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: autumn scenery in Minsk, Belarus
- Jiuzhaigou scenic area turns into fairy land after snow
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.