Autumn scenery at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:34, October 27, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at the Yuanmingyuan Park, or the Old Summer Palace, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at the Yuanmingyuan Park, or the Old Summer Palace, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at the Yuanmingyuan Park, or the Old Summer Palace, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at the Yuanmingyuan Park, or the Old Summer Palace, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at the Yuanmingyuan Park, or the Old Summer Palace, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)