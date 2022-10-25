Home>>
The 'clock towers' of ancient Beijing
(People's Daily App) 13:35, October 25, 2022
Bruce Connolly, a Scottish photographer, has witnessed how transformative changes have unfolded over the more than 30 years in which he has been in China.
In this episode, Bruce pays a visit to the Bell and Drum towers, or Zhonggulou, on the northern end of the Beijing Central Axis. The axis line, stretching 7.8 kilometers from Yongdingmen Gate in the south to the Zhonggulou Tower, epitomizes ingenious urban planning and the Chinese belief in balance and harmony.
Follow Bruce to learn about the history behind the towers and see the leisurely lives of Beijing residents in hutongs nearby.
(Video produced by Beijing Foreign Studies University)
