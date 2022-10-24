Home>>
Now and then at Jingshan Park
(People's Daily App) 09:50, October 24, 2022
Bruce Connolly, a Scottish photographer, has witnessed how transformative changes have unfolded over the more than 30 years of his stay in China.
Visitors can enjoy a fantastic panoramic view of the Forbidden City as well as the axis line from Jingshan Park. In this episode, Bruce touches on the history of the place, which sits at the peak of the Beijing Central Axis, a landmark route stretching 7.8 kilometers from Yongdingmen Gate in the south to the Zhonggulou Tower in the north.
(Video provided by Beijing Foreign Studies University)
