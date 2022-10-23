Home>>
In pics: autumn scenery of Saihanba forest farm in China's Hebei
(People's Daily Online) 11:09, October 23, 2022
|Photo shows the autumn scenery of the Saihanba forest farm in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Wang Long)
The arrival of autumn sees golden leaves fill the trees at the Saihanba forest farm in north China’s Hebei Province. Saihanba is an important ecological shield for Beijing, Tianjin municipality and adjacent regions.
