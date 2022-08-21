We Are China

A glimpse of service robots in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:15, August 21, 2022

A staff member puts items for delivery inside a service robot at a hotel in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A service robot moves through a corridor to deliver items at a hotel in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A service robot is seen during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

