WRC showcases latest robotic technology, products in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:26, August 21, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 500 sets of robots from 130 enterprises were displayed at the ongoing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2022 in Beijing, among which over 30 made their world debuts.

The event, held from Aug. 18 to 21, features three major events including forum, expo and competition.

The conference has invited more than 300 experts from 15 countries and regions to share cutting-edge academic achievements and development trends in the field of robotics, such as advanced robotics and automation, AI, machine learning, intelligent manufacturing, brain computer interface (BCI) and intelligent human-machine interaction.

The competition set up four major events, namely Tri-Co Robot Challenge, BCI Controlled Robot Contest, Robot Application Contest, Youth Robot Design Contest, with about 4,000 contestants competing on the same field.

The World Robot Conference has been held in Beijing for six times since 2015.

