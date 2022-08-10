Beijing to hold 2022 World Robot Conference

Xinhua) 13:26, August 10, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) will be held from Aug. 18 to 21 in Beijing, according to the Beijing Association for Science and Technology.

During the conference, more than 500 sets of robots will be displayed and over 30 of them will make their world debuts in Beijing.

The conference, which will be held both online and offline, features three major events including forum, expo and competition.

WRC 2022 has invited more than 300 guests from 15 countries and regions, who will share cutting-edge academic achievements and development trends in the field of robotics at the forum.

Robots in application scenarios such as medical services, logistics, agriculture, architecture, manufacturing and mining will be on display at the expo.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)